O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $250.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.