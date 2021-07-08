O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMCX opened at $60.97 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13.
In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
