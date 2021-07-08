O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX opened at $60.97 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

