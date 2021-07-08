O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

