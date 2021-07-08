O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,465 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,713 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 92,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 83,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $310,183.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 650,709 shares of company stock worth $2,494,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

