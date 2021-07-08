O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,450 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadwind worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $275,205 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

