Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

