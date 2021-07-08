Obee Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $5,945.45 and approximately $20.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00162767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.52 or 1.00788223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00943971 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars.

