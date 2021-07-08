Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 3,484 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

