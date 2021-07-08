Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $278,000 in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $12,793,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 243.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.23. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

