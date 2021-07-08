Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $304,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

