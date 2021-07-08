Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after buying an additional 75,656 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

ALSN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

