Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viasat by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

