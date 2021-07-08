Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $312,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $22,485,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

