Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HNI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $41.83 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

