Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

