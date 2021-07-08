OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $87.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the highest is $88.22 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $355.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.90 million to $364.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $375.13 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,664. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

