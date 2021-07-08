ODUWA Price Reaches $0.32 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $17,233.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,867.92 or 1.00220765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007541 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.