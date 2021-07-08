OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 96.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,478 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 40.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 321.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.10 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

