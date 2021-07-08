Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $675,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.