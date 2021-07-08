Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,335 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

