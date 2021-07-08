Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 40,034 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,034 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after buying an additional 376,271 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.