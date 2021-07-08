Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,792 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.