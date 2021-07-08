Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 389,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $346,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,866 shares of company stock worth $11,361,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $534.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ontrak by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

