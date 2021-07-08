Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans.

