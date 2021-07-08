Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.50

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 1928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

