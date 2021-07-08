Origin Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.26 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $209.21 million and $76.26 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,177,470 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

