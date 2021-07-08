Origo (OGO) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Origo has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $1.72 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00915192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005284 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

