Orkla ASA’s (ORKLY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Orkla ASA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 27,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38.
Orkla ASA Company Profile
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.