Ossiam Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $106.35. 26,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $108.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,462 shares of company stock worth $14,419,992. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

