Ossiam Has $60.18 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 186,132 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Micron Technology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.43. 469,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,534,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.