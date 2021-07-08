Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,339.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,445 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,367. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

