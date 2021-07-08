Ossiam Sells 3,465 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ossiam trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

