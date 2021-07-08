Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.