Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.43.

Shares of OSTK opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

