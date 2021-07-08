Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,420.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and last traded at GBX 2,420 ($31.62), with a volume of 6964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,380 ($31.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,174.86. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

