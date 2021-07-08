P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,510.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

