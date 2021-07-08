Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $95,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 412,022 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.