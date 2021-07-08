Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.