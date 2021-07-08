Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

