ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $439.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,609.71 or 0.99968892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00036360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007589 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

