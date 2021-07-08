Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $13,739,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

