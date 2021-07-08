Patterson Companies (PDCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO):

6/24/2021 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

6/17/2021 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

