Patterson Companies (PDCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO):
- 6/24/2021 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Patterson Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
- 6/17/2021 – Patterson Companies was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
