Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 265,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

