PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $114,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $4,183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 587.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.17. 123,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,203. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

