PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

