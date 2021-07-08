Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,274,918.40 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.06. 5,699,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,592,056. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $492,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $371,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

