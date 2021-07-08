PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

