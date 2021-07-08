Peony (PNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,168.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $13,168.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,769,992 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

