Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $176.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.68 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

