Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 6,799,340 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £910.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.28.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

