PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) PT Raised to $13.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PFSweb by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PFSweb by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

